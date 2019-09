The Los Angeles Clippers struggled a bit in a 107-98 win over the New Orleans Hornets Sunday.



Their fourth quarter surge was sparked by this incredible play from Chris Paul.

Paul tussled on the ground with Greivis Vasquez of the Hornets before pulling off a crazy no-look pass to Eric Bledsoe for the finish (via SB Nation).

