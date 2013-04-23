Chris Paul Hit A Buzzer-Beater Over Two Defender To Give The Clippers A Huge Win

Chris Paul took over the Clippers-Grizzlies game last, scoring his team’s final eight points before draining a buzzer-beater (almost) over two defenders.



The Clippers won 93-91 to take a 2-0 series lead. Since 1995 only eight teams have ever lost a series after winning the first two games. So this is huge.

The shot that sealed it was incredibly difficult.

Paul had to beat Tony Allen — who’s maybe the best perimeter defender in the NBA — off the dribble. When he finally got down to the box, he had to shoot high off glass from an awkward distance over a longer defender.

They eventually reviewed it and put 0.1 seconds back on the clock, but the Grizzlies couldn’t do anything with the final heave.

The video:

