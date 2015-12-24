US

Chris Paul and Kevin Hart took 500 kids shopping for Christmas

Adam Banicki

NBA star Chris Paul and comedian Kevin Hart were shopping partners to 500 kids in the Los Angeles area.

The two stars gave each child a $100 gift card to Target and took them shopping for the holidays. The only requirement Paul requested: “You have to get a gift for somebody else.”

The children were from LA’s Best, The Brotherhood Crusade, Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, and Westwood Transitional Village.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

