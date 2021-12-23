Singer Lisa Gentile has accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, saying he forcibly kissed and groped her in 2002

Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by three women. Future Publishing/Getty Images

A fourth woman has accused “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of sexual misconduct.

Singer Lisa Gentile said Noth forcibly kissed her and grabbed her breasts in 2002.

Noth has denied all claims of sexual assault against him saying “I did not assault these women.”

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile has accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, making her the fourth woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the actor.

Gentile said in a press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, that the “Sex and the City” actor “sexually victimized” her during an interaction in 2002, and she accused Noth of forcibly pulling her, kissing her, and touching her breasts.

She said that during the incident she was trying to get Noth to stop what he was doing.

She also said that Noth called her after the incident and said if she “ever told a soul” about their encounter then he would “ruin her career” and she would “never sing again.”

At the press conference, Gentile said she came forward with her story in hopes of making a change in legislation relating to sexual abuse.

“She believes that breaking her silence may help protect others who have been victimized by powerful men in their lives,” Allred said in the press conference.

Noth was previously accused of sexual assault, first by two women in a bombshell Hollywood Reporter article published earlier this month.

Following that story, actress Zoe Lister-Jones called Noth a “sexual predator” who accused him of being drunk on set and being sexually inappropriate with both her and a female colleague when she was in her 20s.

Representatives for Noth declined to comment in response to the latest allegations, but Noth previously denied all claims against him.