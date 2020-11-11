A 21-year-old man made history as the first ever athlete with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon

Getty/Michael Reaves Chris Nikic.

21-year-old Chris Nikic became the first ever athlete with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon on Saturday.

Nikic swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles in a time of 16 hours 46 minutes and 9 seconds at the Ironman Florida competition in Panama City Beach.

“Goal set and achieved,” he wrote on Instagram after. “Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021.”

The Ironman Triathlon organisation said it was “beyond inspired” by Nikic’s feat, and praised him for creating opportunities around for others around the world through his journey.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

21-year-old Chris Nikic acheived a feat most people could only dream of on Saturday by finishing an Ironman triathlon, and in doing so became the first ever athlete with Down Syndrome to complete a race over that distance.

Nikic swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles in a time of 16 hours 46 minutes and 9 seconds at the Ironman Florida competition in Panama City Beach, finishing 14 minutes before the cut-off time.

“Goal set and achieved,” the Maitland-born athlete wrote on Instagram after. “Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1 per cent better every day.”

Nikic and his father, Nik, devised the “1 per cent better challenge” in order to keep motivated during training, while helping to promote Down syndrome awareness.

Getty/Jonathan Bachman Nikic swam 2.4 miles.

Getty/Michael Reaves He then rode 112 miles.

Getty/Michael Reaves Before running a marathon to finish.

“We are beyond inspired, and your accomplishment is a defining moment in Ironman history that can never be taken away from you,”the Ironman Triathlon organisation, which streamed the final part of Nikic’s race on its Facebook page, tweeted.

“The opportunities you have created for others around the world through this journey you embarked upon, is immeasurable. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your remarkable life story and we can’t wait to see what you achieve next.”

“To Chris, this race was more than just a finish line and celebration of victory,” Nik Nikic said in a statement. “Ironman has served as his platform to become one step closer to his goal of living a life of inclusion and leadership.”

Nikic now hopes to qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in the USA as a triathlete.

Read more:

The first woman to free-climb El Capitan’s Golden Gate route at Yosemite in under 24 hours wants women to know they can excel ‘just as much as men’ in the sport

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to turn Wrexham, the British soccer minnow they are taking over, into a ‘global force’

Marcus Rashford once told a teammate he’d help give back to society if he ever could. Now he’s leading an extraordinary campaign raising millions to fight child poverty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.