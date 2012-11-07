Democrats Win BIG In Connecticut As Chris Murphy Beats Linda McMahon For Senate

Photo: Getty

The race for Joe Lieberman’s Senate seat is over, and the Democrats have won, the Hartford Courant reports.Democrat Chris Murphy beat wrestling magnate Linda McMahon to take Lieberman’s Senate seat, even after McMahon spent $43.9 million of her own money in the effort.



The race was going to be difficult for McMahon from the start as only 20% of Connecticut’s voters are registered Republicans. The race was close in September, but Murphy increased his staff and pulled ahead as race came to a close.

Joe Lieberman, an Independent and 24 year veteran of the Senate, will retire after his term is over.

