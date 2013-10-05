50-Year-Old Chris Mullin Beats Entire Kings Team In 3-Point Shootout

Former Warriors sharpshooter Chris Mullin took on the Sacramento Kings in a three-point shootout.

The 50 year-old Mullin beat everyone on the Kings including arguably the best shooter on the team, Jimmer Fredette, in the final round. While Fredette knocked down 10 of 15 in the final round, Mullin missed just once knocking down 14 of 15 to leave victorious (via Yahoo! Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

