Chris Mortensen's Twitter Account Continues To Be Possessed By Phantom Tweets

UPDATE 2: Twitter users are suggesting that Real Mort has probably entered an incorrect phone number into a Twitter app or his Twitter settings. Makes as much sense as anything.



UPDATE: It looks like Real Mort has finally figured out that something is amiss. The latest tweet:

“I believe there’s been a hacking of my account … but I have my phone & everything. Will check it out.”

EARLIER: It looks like ESPN’s Chris Mortensen has not figured out how to stop the mysterious texter who keeps posting to his Twitter account.

Photo: Twitter

As we mentioned on Monday, this is the third time an incident like this has occurred.

Somehow “Not Mort” keeps getting messages directed at Chris and everytime he responds it ends up on Real Mort’s Twitter. And Real Mort seems unaware. We’re not sure if this is a hack, a bug, an accident, a misdirected phone number, or voodoo, but keep check @mortreport for more hilarity.

