An NFL Star Who Once Signed A $55-Million Contract Is Now Flat Broke And Living With His Parents

Photo: AP

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chris McAlister is broke and living with his parents, despite making tens of millions of dollars in his 10-year career.”I have been unemployed since 2009. I have no income,” he wrote in court documents obtained by TMZ.



“I live in my parent’s home. My parents provide me with my basic living expenses as I do not have the funds to do so.”

McAlister is seeking to lower the $11,000 per month that he currently must pay in child support.

He won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2000, and made three Pro Bowls.

In 2004, he signed a contract worth $55 million over seven years.

HOW DOES THAT HAPPEN?: 10 Ways Sports Stars Go From Riches To Rags >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.