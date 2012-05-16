OOOF! MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Got Mauled On Jeopardy

Chris Matthews used to make fun of Sarah Palin, wondering how well she would do on Jeopardy.
Well, after last night we know how Chris Matthews would do: terribly.
He responded lamely to a half-dozen questions. And absent-mindedly repeated their premises. Media Research centre compiled these clips of his dismal performance.
video via Media Research centre.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.