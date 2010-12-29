Chris Matthews Wants To Know Why Obama Hasn't Requested A Copy Of His Birth Certificate

If Chris Matthews were a website this would be called link-baiting.



Following Hawaii’s Governor Neil Abercrombie announcement last week that he intends to put this Birther controversy to rest once and for all, Matthews raised the issue on his show last night.

“I am not a birther, I am an enemy of the birthers.”

However!

Said Matthews producing examples of the Hawaiian long-form birth certificate and the digital one that Obama has released: “Why has the president himself not demanded that they put out the initial documents?”

Why indeed. As the Tribune‘s Clarence Page points out, the president presumably has more important things to do.

Yes, but then why do so many people profess to be sceptical about Obama’s birthplace? Asks Matthews: “Are you saying 43% of the country is incorrigibly stupid, or resistant to truth?”

Maybe?

The solution, according to Matthews? Produce the birth certificate.

“Don’t we want to know if he can find it? I don’t know why the Governor doesn’t say, ‘snap it up, whoever is there in the Department of Records, send me a copy right now. And why doesn’t the president just say, ‘send me a copy right now’?”

Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.