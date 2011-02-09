Chris Matthews Thinks Sarah Palin's Problem Is That She Doesn't Watch His Show

This also the problem of the people who Sarah Palin is speaking to, according to Matthews.



Of course, if they did tune into his show in recent weeks what they’d learn is why Sarah Palin is not equipped to be president and why Glenn Beck is evil.

Though to Matthews credit he does put himself behind newspapers and serious television broadcasts in his recommended viewing list.

I don’t think she is a thoughtful politician, I think she’s talking to people who don’t read newspapers, don’t pay attention to serious television broadcasts or anything like it or even this program. They believe her when she says they’re keeping the truth from us, when the people who believe her are making no effort to find out what the truth is. It’s an interesting little game she plays

Vid below.

