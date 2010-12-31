Chris Matthews Picks The 5 Political Ads That Gave Him The Biggest Tingle In 2010

2010 is the year that gave us Carl Paladino, Sharron Angle and Christine O’Donnell, and some of the most memorable political ads of all time.



On Hardball last night, Chris Matthews counted down his top five ads of the year, ones he felt were game changers, that really determined the winners and losers in the elections of the past year.

There was Joe Sestak’s devastating ad in the primary against Republican turned Democrat Arlen Specter, where he had Specter saying over and over, “My change in party will enable me to be reelected.” And there was the ad against Meg Whitman in California, which showed her repeating, almost word for word, the same talking points as the unpopular outgoing governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But he also included some ads that backfired on the candidate, like the one that attacked Kentucky senate nominee Rand Paul’s religion.

And the number one ad of the past year which was, of course, the infamous Christine O’Donnell ad that started with her now immortal words, “I am not a witch.”

Video below.



