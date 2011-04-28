PAT BUCHANAN: President Obama Is "Affirmative Action All The Way"

Donald Trump has gone from questioning President Obama’s citizenship to questioning his education, wondering how he got into Columbia and Harvard calling him “a terrible student.”



Appearing on Hardball last night, Pat Buchanan refused to go as far as Trump has with really questioning the President’s background, he did have his own theories about how Obama wound up getting into Ivy League schools.

“I think he’s affirmative action all the way.”

“He’s an African-American kid at a time when everybody’s saying bring those guys in, give them an advantage, move them ahead…it’s about whether he benefited from affirmative action. Is that an illegitimate question?”

Matthews, for his part, did not have any problem if he was.

“I’ll bet you any money Kennedy got into school with some help. I’ll bet you Franklin Roosevelt got into school with some help. It doesn’t bother me. I’m sure George Bush didn’t, he didn’t exactly hit a triple to become George Bush Jr. That doesn’t shock me.”

Buchanan defended Trump’s right to question Obama, blaming the White House for creating issues by “stonewalling.”

“I know how I got into Columbia. You can take a look at any of his, let’s take a look if he’s got all these great grades and wrote these great articles. Let’s see the magnificent work he did to achieve the greatness he achieved.”

