WATCH: Chris Matthews Flips Out And Has A Meltdown About Cory Booker's 'Act Of Sabotage'

Chris Matthews did not feel the same “thrill up his leg” after hearing Cory Booker’s comments on “Meet the Press” Sunday. Via Mediaite, here’s Matthews completely flipping out at Booker, calling his comments an “act of sabotage” and a “betrayal.”



He opened the segment with this after President Obama’s news conference in Chicago yesterday:

The news there was probably the President’s deft handling of that sabotage, intended or not, by Cory Booker the other day on “Meet the Press.” I’ve never seen — I have to tell you, in my years of covering politics, I’ve never seen anything like what we saw on “Meet the Press” the other day. We should call it “Mess the Press” or “Meet the Mess.” This mishigas never stops.

It goes on, as Matthews berates his guests for even thinking of attempting to defend Booker. Watch the full clip below:



