Chris Matthews: Just Because Michele Bachmann Is A Woman And Can Multitask DOESN'T Mean She Should Be President

On Monday night’s Tonight Show, Chris Matthews attacked every potential Republican Presidential candidate.

“It’s one of the weakest list of candidates I’ve ever seen,” the MSNBC host told Jay Leno. “And the first one you point to – Milt Romney – is the reason the list keeps getting longer. Everybody looks and him and think, ‘ My god, I could beat him.’ He gives a bad name to empty suits.”

Under Leno’s prompting, Matthews also singled out a couple more front runners.

“[Mike] Huckabee. He’s one of these guys who comes off as nice. He’s a Reverend. He’s out there selling that Barack Obama grew up with the Mau Maus in Kenya. … I think it’s racist. I’m sorry. I think that’s the game they are playing.”

But he saved his sternest critique for Michele Bachmann, a target he’s criticised before: “I don’t want to be elitist because she’s waiting for me to be elitist, but she ought to at least know high school history. … You gotta know something to run for President, don’t you? … She’ll say things like, ‘I’m a woman. I’m a multitasker.’ OK, That’s a start. That’s not bad. I agree that women can multitask. But the idea that that’s somehow a credential to be President of the United States? Wouldn’t you like your plumber to know what a pipe is?”

Leno and Matthews also discussed the future of nuclear power in the U.S.

“I think it’s going to scare people. If you’re a coal miner, you know the risk. There’s kind of a macho quality to being a coal miner. You gotta be impressed with these guys who go in the deep mines, and there’s sort of a family tradition of taking the nerve to go down there. If you have a problem on the coast of Louisiana, you can live with that. Eventually you clean that up. It turned out better than I ever thought. But when you have radioactivity, it’s invisible, it’s silent, it creeps around and you don’t know how are it’s going to go. You have Chernobyl. That was a seven. Apparently this is about a four in terms of danger. The Japanese have not done a good job of containing this one.”

And the host went after Libyan leader Muammar Muhammad al-Gaddafi.

“What’s he looking at up there? I know he’s a mystic, but I think he’s faking it. People think he’s communicating with somebody up there. I’ll tell ya, I hope the people beat him. They won’t beat him this time.”

Should the Americans attack?

“Let’s finish the two wars we’re in before we start the third one.”

Video below



