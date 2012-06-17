Chris Matthews Ignores Megyn Kelly And Blasts Bachmann Again!

Chris Matthews repeatedly attacked Congresswoman Michele Bachmann over her recent declaration that the founding fathers were the ones who got rid of slavery.



In response, Megyn Kelly had a segment on her show today in which she essentially accused Chris Matthews of being sexist, even though he never made any reference to Bachmann’s gender any time he attacked her.

Of course, Matthews does have some history of saying potentially sexist things, so that might have contributed to the perception that he was doing it again.

So how did Matthews react to this criticism?

He ignored it, and then he attacked Bachmann again!

This time he attacked her by listing all of the President who owned slaves, including Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Jackson, and then implored his audience to not listen to what other people have to say without researching it themselves.

“President Reagan used to say, ‘Trust but verify.’ When it comes to people like Bachmann and Beck and Savage and Palin, and rest of this jamboree, I think the smart move is to start with the verify.”

Matthews alluded to this being the last time he went after Bachmann for her gaffe, and let’s hope he meant it. I mean, it was not an intelligent comment but I don’t think it needed to be brought up every single day for an entire week!

