Chris Matthews: Just Like Bill Clinton, Sarah Palin Is A Comeback Kid!

Rarely does a week go by that Chris Matthews doesn’t spend at least some portion of his Sunday show speculating on Sarah Palin and her possible candidacy for president and what it all means.



This week what it means is that Palin is now similar to Bill Clinton, in so far as she’s overcome adversity and is enjoying a resurgence of popularity. She is the new comeback kid. Here’s Matthews:

There’s one unlikely Democrat you might compare to Sarah Palin when it comes to being a natural: the generally incomparable Bill Clinton. One clear similarity: moxie. While some mortals might have gone away after that humiliating pounding that Sarah Palin took in 2008, she’s been something of a comeback kid herself. Clinton would never call the media “lame steam,” but he has had some equally unflattering things to say about the insiders who issued those premature accounts of his demise.

Maybe a secret memo went out this weekend declaring it ‘compare Sarah Palin to a former president‘ Sunday. Media hindsight aside, one might argue that Palin is less a comeback kid — her unfavorables remain extremely high — than a temporary solution to the media’s ongoing sustainability problem. She’s very clickable.

Meanwhile the panel, which included regular suspect John Heilemann, Norah O’Donnell, Anne Kornblut, and Reihan Salam noted that, unlike Bill Clinton, Palin’s biggest challenge is convincing people she knows what she’s talking about. Whether or not she’s interesting in doing so is another question: “She doesn’t think the rules about how you run for president apply to her. She won’t get off Twitter and Facebook. She thinks that’s key to authenticity and her appeal.” And that actually all these things “only matters if she announces. Until she announces, she could be in the audience of dancing with the stars and T.L.C. and won’t be held to that same standard.”

Either that or we are going to see a lot more potential politicians on reality TV.

Video below via.





