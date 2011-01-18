CHRIS MATTHEWS: Is Sarah Palin Aware She's Too Dumb To Be President?

Chris Matthews, who spent much of 2008 making inappropriate comments about Hillary Clinton pondered on his show yesterday whether Sarah Palin was aware she was too dumb to run for president.



“I just wonder what must be her self-recognised lack of recognition about terms like ‘blood libel’ would even to her occur as important reasons not to run for president. Not knowing things she ought to know. That won’t stop her?”

Responded Andrew Sullivan: “No! Her not knowing things in her view is qualification for being president.”

The better question right now — as evidenced by Matthews nearly every time he is on television — is whether will the media let Sarah Palin drop out of a ‘maybe’ presidential run this early in the season… she is simply too good for the cable ratings game.

Presumably some of this will be addressed tonight when Palin makes her first in-person appearance since the Arizona shootings on Hannity. An appearance Matthews referred to a few days ago as an infomercial.

Video below.





