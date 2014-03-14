CHRIS MATTHEWS: Democrats 'Are Going To Lose The Senate'

Chris Matthews, the unabashedly left-leaning MSNBC host, said Thursday that Democrats will lose control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections. Citing Democratic candidate Alex Sink’s loss in Tuesday night’s special election in Florida, Matthews said it was a sign of broader doom for the party.

“It’s going to be very hard to hold the Senate. I think the Senate goes,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday. “I think we heard from the Ghost of Christmas Future this week. They’re going to lose the Senate.”

Matthews argued the only way for Democrats to mitigate their losses is to go on the offensive over issues like Medicare and Social Security, and by painting a picture of what could happen if Republicans take control of the Senate — and, thereby, both branches of Congress.

Matthews said Democrats should tell voters Republicans are “going after Social Security and Medicare.” He also encouraged painting pro-life advocates as “coming after abortion rights,” as well as spending more time focusing on base issues like voter ID pushes.

The premier elections in 2014 will come in the battle for Senate control — if Republicans swing six Senate seats currently in Democratic hands, they will take back the Senate.

There are seven seats up for grabs in traditionally red-leaning states this November — West Virginia, North Carolina, Louisiana, South Dakota, Alaska, Montana, and Arkansas.

Here’s the full clip from MSNBC (Matthews’ comments start around the 11:45 mark):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.