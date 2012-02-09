Chris Matthews Calls Obama's War Against The Catholic Church 'Frightening'

Chris Matthews, who has always looked like a former altar-boy, came out swinging at Obama, for his “frightening” mandate that Catholic institutions violate the dictates of their faith and purchase health insurance that covers birth control, sterilization, and “day-after” pills for their employees.



Matthews invoked English martyrs Thomas Becket and Thomas More who were killed by their Kings for holding firm to one point of faith or another. And then he said that if the Church follows this mandate it loses its moral authority to teach the faith.

I think it’s a question of the church. Here’s- I guess I grew up watching movies like Becket and A Man for All Seasons and seeing the church and state go to war with each other and being told stories from the Old Testament about the Maccabees, about people, families being told you got to eat pork. The state requires you to do it. It gets to that interesting point to me, which is frightening, when the state tells the church what to do. And then the church can no longer teach. If the church teaches it’s morally wrong to use birth control, how can you make the teacher pay for birth control without losing their authority, their moral authority? That’s what the church is afraid of. If they start financing, under the law, what they are called to do, do they have any more credibility on the issue of birth control or anything else? That’s what I think is the concern here. It’s a political issue. I agree. If you can make them do it, they can’t teach it anymore. I’m just asking.

