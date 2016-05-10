Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo went on a rant downplaying the significance of Bartolo Colon's huge home run

On Saturday night, the impossible dream came true for many baseball fans when 42-year-old fan-favourite Bartolo Colon hit his first career home run.

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen had an understandably over-the-top call of the home run, calling it “one of the great moments in the history of baseball.” While the home run is not going to go down in history with Babe Ruth’s called shot, Bobby Thompson’s “shot heard round the world,” or Kirk Gibson’s World Series heroics, the moment was truly great for many fans who have grown to love the portly cult figure.

On Monday, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo of the MLB Network and SiriusXM radio, and one half of the legendary sports-radio duo “Mike & the Mad Dog,” trashed the idea that Colon’s home run was that big of a deal.

“Nobody cares about Bartolo Colon except the Mets fan,” Russo said. “There isn’t a person in America who cares one bit about Bartolo Colon.”

Russo went on to say that he worked out with some Mets fans — apparently representative of all America — who said “it’s a joke, nobody cares about Bartolo Colon.”

The entire rant is worth listening to. For those familiar with his style, this is classic Mad Dog:





