Patriots defensive end takes to Twitter to roast people criticising his decision not to visit the White House

Chris Long was one of several New England Patriots to say he would not be visiting Donald Trump’s White House after winning the Super Bowl.

The decision has opened Long and the others to criticism from people who think politics should be put aside and that the team should go for the celebration.

On Thursday, Long, who is a free agent, apparently had enough. He took to Twitter to provide rebuttals to some of the more frequent criticisms he’s heard from his decision.

As pointed out by the Washington Post, the Patriots’ website suggested Long, a 31-year-old defensive end, “likely” won’t be back in Foxborough next season.

Long’s Twitter rant drew the support of Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who also said he will not go to the White House.

Last week, Tom Brady, who did not go to the White House in 2015 due to scheduling conflicts, said visiting the White House is an honour and not about politics.

However, it seems nobody is going to move Long off of his position on this topic.

“Respect the office” OK birther theory guy

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

“Stick to football” you don’t look like a state senator yourself there bud.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

“I hope they cut you” I’m a free agent.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

“You just wanna be a cool lib” As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

“You hate the troops” The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

“Stop believing the media.” Dude I just saw you retweet Fox News.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

“You should go talk to trump if you want change” I’m skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing.

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017

@JOEL9ONE ???????????????????????? miss you bro. Well kinda. I’m gonna FaceTime you today, so that I can laugh.

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 17, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.