Meet The Gawker Blogger Who Took Down 'Craigslist Congressman' Chris Lee In 3 Hours

Yesterday Gawker posted pictures of Rep. Chris Lee, a married Republican congressman serving the 26th District of New York, posing topless on Craigslist.



They also posted email correspondence between Lee and a 34-year-old woman he had initially met after she’d put an ad in the “Women for Men” section of Craigslist. Three and a half hours after the post went live Lee, resigned.

Last night on Piers Morgan Maureen O’Connor, the Gawker blogger who broke the story (she’s also responsible for breaking the incredibly disturbing baby yoga stories, and calling out Men’s Health’s Dave Zinczenko for putting his byline on other people’s work) to explain how the story came about.

O’Connnor says it began when a 34 year old woman reached out to them saying she’d had “a crazy chance encounter with a congressman” and then began passing on the correspondence and the pictures.

The surprising thing, O’Connor notes, is that Lee resigned so quickly despite the fact he’d never met the woman in person: “We don’t actually have evidence of him getting together with this woman or cheating on his wife.”

The picture is probably worse when you come down to it. Video below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.