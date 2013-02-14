Navy SEAL Chris Kyle Had A Funeral Procession Fit For A Head Of State

Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle had a procession Feb. 12 fit for a head of state.



The procession stretched along the heart of Texas, 200 miles, travelling from Midlothian to Austin, and included police escort, biker escort, and a giant American flag, compliments of area firefighters.

He was buried next to fellow Texas Navy SEALs at the Texas State Cemetery.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Kyle also had a truly epic memorial service at Cowboy Stadium, Monday. There were approximately 7,000 attendees, to include several active and former servicemembers. Kyle’s wife, Taya, gave an emotional speech, crediting Chad Littlefield, the other victim of the grisly shooting, for getting Kyle back into shape after leaving the service, and being an “anchor” following tours of duty.

Kyle’s company, Craft, is in the process of offering security services to local school districts, among other projects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.