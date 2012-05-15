A 21-Year-Old Who Was In College Five Weeks Ago Single-Handedly Won A Massive Playoff Game For The Rangers Last Night

Chris Kreider, the 21-year-old winger who the New York Rangers plucked out of Boston College just a month ago, notched a goal and an assist in last night’s big Eastern Conference Finals win over the Devils.



With the game tied 0-0 in the third period, Kreider waited patiently before playing the puck back to Dan Girardi, who fired a slapshot past Martin Brodeur.



Then, Kreider found himself alone in front of Brouder after a slick pass from Artem Anisimov, and cooly buried a shot to seal the game at 2-0.



After looking noticeably fatigued in the middle of the Capitals series, Kreider has played three-straight solid games. Except for a dumb penalty late in the third period, the NY phenom played by far his best game as a pro.

The Rangers big flaw is their lack of dynamic offensive players. So if Kreider continues his hot streak, he’ll be exactly what the team needs.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.