Vikings Player Chris Kluwe Gives The Perfect Explanation Of What A Punter Does

Chris Kluwe, the punter for the Minnesota Vikings, went on Colbert report last night and talked mostly about his strong belief in marriage equality, but he also gave the most perfect description of a punter’s job:



“I’m a professional surrenderer. They call on me and say ‘Chris, go give the ball to the other team, but do it in a way so that we’re not hurt too badly.”

Completely on point. Here’s his whole interview with Colbert:

The Colbert Report

