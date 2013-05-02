Chris Kelly Dead: Rapper Kriss Kross Dies At 34

Chris Kelly — one half of the music duo Kris Kross — has died at age 34.



The rapper was found unresponsive in his Atlanta home on Wednesday.

“A spokeswoman with the Fulton County Police Department said unless the medical examiner finds out something different, it appears Kelly died of a drug overdose,” reports CBS Atlanta.

Kelly, along with Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith, was discovered as a young teen by Jermaine Dupri.

The rap duo quickly became famous for wearing their clothes backwards and shot to super stardom in the ’90s with the group’s number one Billboard hit, “Jump.”

Kriss Kross recently reunited at So So Def’s 20th Anniversary concert in February.

Reminisce below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.