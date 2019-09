New Orleans Hornets centre Chris Kaman is messed up.



As The Basketball Jones first pointed out, he tweeted these pictures today and wrote, “Guess who we r playing tonight?!”

The answer is the Charlotte Bobcats, in case you didn’t get it.

Weird, weird stuff going on here.

Photo: @ChrisKaman

Photo: @ChrisKaman

