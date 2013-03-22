A Tennessee Titans Player Is Not Happy That His Team Gave Another Running Back $10 Million

The Tennessee Titans have splashed around a lot of money in free agency.



But one signing has tweaked star running back Chris Johnson. He told the Tennessean that he’s sceptical about his team signing former Jets running back Shonn Greene to a three-year, $10-million deal.

Said Johnson:

“I have never been a big fan of the two-back system, so I don’t know how we plan on using him. I’m not afraid of competition, but I was thinking we’d maybe get a draft pick for the other back. And you don’t give a guy that kind of money to be just a goal-line guy and in tough-yardage situations. So we’ll see what happens.”

To read between the lines, Johnson was hoping the Titans would sign an anonymous back-up who wouldn’t take his carries. And even though he’ll still be the starter, that $10 million price tag means Green will probably have a significant role in the offence.

Johnson agreed to a $54 million deal in 2011, but he has underperformed since then. Not all of that is his fault (his offensive line has been terrible), but 2013 will be a make-or-break year for him.

