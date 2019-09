In an otherwise ugly game, Chris Johnson had a heck of a night, unleashing his record sixth career touchdown run of at least 80 yards. And prior to the game, Johnson showed a lot of class by writing the names of every Newtown shooting victim on his shoes.



Here is what those shoes looked like (via ESPN)…

Photo: ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.