This Blistering 83-Yard Touchdown Run Reminds Us Why Titans Bust Chris Johnson Got Paid $54 Million

Chris Johnson has been the scourge of the fantasy football world with just 301 yards on 92 carries and 0 TDs this year.



But today against a generally awful Buffalo Bills defence, he’s putting on a show. He has 8 carries for 114 yards and 2 TDs so far, including this 83-yard TD run where he shows all the quickness and speed that made him a $54-million man in the first place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.