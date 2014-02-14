Olympic Cross Country Skier Races In Cut Off Shorts And A T-Shirt

During the hottest day of what has been an unseasonably warm Olympics, a Norwegian cross country skier took an extreme measure to deal with the heat.

Chris Jespersen cut off his racing tights at the thigh and wore a t-shirt in the men’s 15km classic on Friday. It was 54 degrees at the biathlon venue, according to the AFP, which is located in the typically Rosa Khutor mountain area.

At first we thought they were specifically designed warm-weather cross country shorts. But nope, it looks like he cut them with scissors:

The tactic worked well. Jespersen finished sixth:

