'She was the most radiant woman I ever met': Boyfriend of reporter killed during broadcast posts touching tribute

Two television journalists were fatally shot

during a live television interview in Virginia on Wednesday morning, according to the journalists’ station, WDBJ7.

WDBJ7, based in Roanoke, Virginia, said reporter Alison Parker, 24, and cameraman Adam Ward, 27, died in the attack.

After news of their deaths broke, Parker’s boyfriend, WDBJ evening co-anchor Chris Hurst, 28, took to social media to reveal the couple’s secret relationship and post a touching tribute to his serious girlfriend of nine months.

PostbyChris Hurst Wdbj.

We didn’t share this publicly, but Alison Parker and I were very much in love. We just moved in together. I am numb. We were together almost nine months. It was the best nine months of our lives. We wanted to get married. We just celebrated her 24th birthday. She was the most radiant woman I ever met. And for some reason she loved me back. She loved her family, her parents and her brother. I am comforted by everyone at WDBJ7. We are a family. She worked with Adam every day. They were a team. I am heartbroken for his fiancee. She is our morning show producer. This is unconscionable. But I WILL share her story because it is one full of life, dreams, love and amazing journalism. She just finished working on an incredible special on child abuse and it was fantastic. We will get through this and there will be justice. Your thoughts and prayers mean the world to me.

Kimberly McBroom, anchorwoman of WDBJ7’s “Mornin'” newscast, said during Wednesday morning’s broadcast: “We’ve lost two members of our family. [Others have] lost a daughter, a son, a fiancé.”

Ward was engaged to WDBJ producer Melissa Ott, and the two were planning to leave the Roanoke area in the near future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.