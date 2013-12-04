Chris Hemsworth's Wife Stood In For Natalie Portman During 'Thor' Kissing Scene

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s “Thor: The Dark World” characters share a passionate kissing scene at the end of the film.

But Portman told the New York Daily News that there’s a reason the scene was so steamy — she wasn’t in it!

Instead, Hemsworth’s real-life wife, actress Elsa Pataky, threw on a wig and filled in for Portman.

“It was for reshoots and he was working in Hong Kong and I couldn’t get there because I was working on my own film,” Portman explained. “And so they put his wife in my wig and costume, that’s why it was so passionate.”

“It was such a perfect solution, wasn’t it,” added Portman.

Apparently they did something right, as the film has gone on to earn a whopping $591,105,086 worldwide.

Hemsworth, 30, has been married to the Spanish-born Pataky, 37, since 2010. The couple have one child and another on the way.

