Every single Chris Hemsworth movie, ranked

Chris Hemsworth is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to critics, his lowest-rated films are “Red Dawn” (2012) and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016).

His most critically acclaimed movies include “Star Trek” (2009) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Most moviegoers recognise Chris Hemsworth as the Marvel superhero Thor, but the Australian actor has starred in a wide array of films through the years.

His film credits include everything from horror films like “The Cabin in the Woods” (2012) to riveting biopics like “Rush” (2013).

Here is every movie in Hemsworth’s filmography, ranked from worst to best according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critic scores were not included.

Hemsworth’s lowest-rated film is “Red Dawn” (2012).

Open Road Films Chris Hemsworth starred in ‘Red Dawn.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 15%

Synopsis: In “Red Dawn,” a barrage of North Korean paratroopers land in a small city in Washington. In response, US Marine Jed Eckert (Hemsworth) and his hometown friends take to the surrounding forest to band together against their newfound enemies.

Critics largely felt that the reboot of the 1984 film was unnecessary, and some called the war drama cheesy and overproduced.

“‘Red Dawn’ suffers from a number of serious problems,” James Berardinelli wrote for Reelviews. “The first, and most obvious, is that this is mini-series material compressed into a 95-minute movie.”

He appeared in “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016).

Universal Pictures Chris Hemsworth as the Huntsman in ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the sequel to “Snow White and The Huntsman” (2012), Ice Queen Freya (Emily Blunt) revives her sister Ravenna (Charlize Theron) from the dead in order to overtake the Enchanted Forest once more. But the Huntsman (Hemsworth) rises to thwart them.

Overstuffed with mind-numbing action and underwritten characters, “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” didn’t impress critics.

“At least now we have an answer to the question, ‘Who’s the dullest franchise of them all?'” Adam Graham wrote for The Detroit News.

In “Men in Black: International” (2019), he played Agent H.

Sony Pictures Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Men in Black: International.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 23%

Synopsis: In the fourth instalment of the “Men in Black” series, international spies Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent H (Hemsworth) work alongside alien partners as they root out a double agent within their organisation.

The charisma of the lead stars alone wasn’t enough for most critics, who felt like the science-fiction flick suffered from an aimless and plodding plot.

“Tessa Thompson carries it to the best of her mighty abilities but it’s a pulverising load to bear,” Matthew Norman wrote for the London Evening Standard.

Hemsworth was Stone Crandall in “Vacation” (2015).

Warner Bros Pictures Chris Hemsworth in ‘Vacation.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Synopsis: In the comedy “Vacation,” Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) drags his family along for a road trip from Chicago to Walley World so he can relive memories from his childhood.

Hemsworth had a small role in the film as Stone Crandall.

Jokes dotted here and there kept “Vacation” from being completely unwatchable, but some critics felt like there was little else to salvage in terms of plot and character.

“At least the ‘National Lampoon’ films were memorable, which is more than can be said for the misbegotten and instantly forgettable ‘Vacation,'” Wendy Ide wrote for The Times.

The actor played Nicholas Hathaway in “Blackhat” (2015).

Universal/Legendary Pictures Chris Hemsworth in ‘Blackhat.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Synopsis: In the drama “Blackhat,” furloughed convict Nicholas Hathaway (Hemsworth) negotiates a deal with the US government that will guarantee his freedom if he can track down a nefarious hacker using his own impeccable computer skills.

Although “Blackhat” had its moments, critics said that the good scenes weren’t good enough and the bad scenes were borderline unforgivable.

“Unfortunately for audiences, ‘Blackhat’ is a dull, drab affair,” wroteBrent McKnight for The Last Thing I See. “While occasionally slick, with a few moments of nice tension, [it] carries little more than that to recommend it.”

In “In the Heart of the Sea” (2015), he was Owen Chase.

Jonathan Prime/Warner Bros. Chris Hemsworth in ‘In the Heart of the Sea.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Synopsis: Set in the 1800s and based on a true story, “In the Heart of the Sea” follows author Herman Melville (Ben Whishaw) as he learns the remarkable exploits of a whaling crew, as told through the eyes of a cabin boy named Thomas Nickerson (Tom Holland).

Hemsworth had a leading role in the film as Owen Chase, the first mate of the whaling ship.

Critics couldn’t discount that “In the Heart of the Sea” had the ingredients of a great film, but they said it lacked excitement and tension upon execution.

“The huge, whale-sized problem is that [Ron] Howard can’t decide if this is dark, adult fare or a rollicking tale of derring-do,” wrote Charlotte O’Sullivan for theLondon Evening Standard.

He starred in “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012).

Universal Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Stewart in ‘Snow White and the Huntsman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 49%

Synopsis: In the modern retelling of the iconic fairytale, Snow White (Kristen Stewart) escapes from the clutches of Evil Queen Ravenna (Theron), but she’s forced to evade capture from the Huntsman (Hemsworth) who is sent after her.

Despite some notable performances from the central cast, “Snow White and the Huntsman” missed the mark when it came to reinventing the classic fairy tale, in critics’ opinions.

“If you don’t walk out of the movie (as I was sorely tempted to do) you’ll eventually get to meet the seven dwarfs,” wrote Leonard Maltin for IndieWire. “This touch of whimsy is welcome but comes too late to rescue the dark-hearted movie.”

In “12 Strong” (2018), he played Captain Mitch Nelson.

Warner Bros. Chris Hemsworth starred in ’12 Strong.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Synopsis: Inspired by true stories in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, the war drama “12 Strong” follows Special Forces soldiers as they ride horses into battle in Afghanistan, led by their commander Captain Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth).

Critics were split on their consensus of “12 Strong,” with many feeling like the action and messaging was clumsily handled.

“’12 Strong’ passes by doggedly and in a haze, a theatre of war which gives us back row seats rather than throwing us properly into the thick of things,” Tim Robey wrote for The Telegraph.

Hemsworth was Kale in “A Perfect Getaway” (2009).

Universal Pictures Chris Hemsworth in ‘A Perfect Getaway.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Synopsis: In the thriller “A Perfect Getaway,” newlyweds Cliff (Steve Zahn) and Cydney (Milla Jovovich) meet an experienced veteran named Nick (Timothy Olyphant) on a hiking trail during their Hawaiian honeymoon. But they soon suspect that there’s more to him than meets the eye.

Hemsworth had a supporting role in the film as Kale Garrity, a fellow traveller.

Gentler critics said the actors in “A Perfect Getaway” elevated the material they were working with, but others felt like the twisty narrative wasn’t believable enough.

“Writer-director David Twohy serves up mechanical thrills culminating in a bogus twist ending,” Cliff Doerksen wrote for the Chicago Reader.

The actor returned as Thor in “Thor: The Dark World” (2013).

Disney / Marvel Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: The Dark World.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Synopsis: In “Thor: The Dark World,” Thor (Hemsworth) is tasked with restoring balance to the universe as the dark elf Malekith the Accursed (Christopher Eccleston) harnesses a deadly element called the Aether.

The infusion of humour definitely elevated the film in critics’ eyes, but it was largely received as one of Marvel’s more middling sequels.

“A wildly uneven but entertaining sequel to one of Marvel Comics’ most enduring franchises,” wrote Bruce Diones for The New Yorker.

Hemsworth made a cameo appearance in “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” (2019).

Saban Films Chris Hemsworth in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66%

Synopsis: In the buddy-comedy sequel “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) lose the rights to their film and their own names in one fell swoop. In a last-ditch effort, the pair travels to Los Angeles to win back their monikers.

Hemsworth had a holographic cameo in the film at a fictional convention called Chronic Con.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” was built on a plethora of in-jokes and references, leaving critics with the feeling that the film would charm fans but potentially alienate new viewers.

“Overall, ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ was fine,” Megan Williams wrote for Battle Royale With Cheese. “While it was nice to see the pair back on screen and watch them grow up into more responsible(ish) adults, it was a little messy and there were a few uncomfortable scenes.”

He starred at Tyler Rake in “Extraction” (2020).

Netflix Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Synopsis: In the globe-trotting action film “Extraction,” off-the-grid mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is pulled into the dangerous job by Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) who’s trying to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord.

Imperfect but exciting, “Extraction” had all of the trappings of a theatrical blockbuster even though it was released directly to Netflix.

“It’s a shame this real crowd-pleaser won’t be playing to crowds, but it still works as a Friday night, pop-the-popcorn, living room entertainment,” wrote Richard Roper for the Chicago Sun-Times.

In “Ghostbusters” (2016), he played Kevin.

Sony Pictures Chris Hemsworth in ‘Ghostbusters.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Synopsis: In the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot, physicist Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) pulls Jillian (Kate McKinnon), Erin (Kristen Wiig), and Patty (Leslie Jones) into a large-scale paranormal investigation after they witness malevolent ghosts popping up around New York City.

Hemsworth had a supporting role as Kevin, their loyal but dim-witted assistant.

“Ghostbusters” wasn’t unilaterally praised by critics, and most reviewers admitted that it was hard for the reboot to step outside of the original’s shadow.

Allen Adams wrote forThe Maine Edge, “‘Ghostbusters’ isn’t as good a movie as the original, but there’s no shame in failing to reach the level of a classic. It’s still a fun and funny film with plenty going for it particularly a wildly talented cast that is pretty obviously having a ball.”

Hemsworth was Billy Lee in “Bad Times at the El Royale” (2018).

20th Century Fox Chris Hemsworth in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Synopsis: In “Bad Times at the El Royale,” madness descends on a roadside motel as Emily Summerspring (Dakota Johnson) tries to rescue her sister (Cailee Spaeny) from cult leader Billy Lee (Hemsworth), a catholic priest (Jeff Bridges) searches for hidden money, and a jazz singer (Cynthia Erivo) gets caught in the middle of all the drama.

Although it was beautifully filmed and staged, “Bad Times at the El Royale” still struggled to receive full-throated praise from critics.

“While there is joy in watching everything fit, the film feels like there’s something missing,” Katie Walsh wrote for Tribune News Service. “Every puzzle piece clicks together smoothly [but] it lacks true substance. It’s all aesthetics, no guts.”

The actor played Thor in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).

Marvel Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Synopsis: In “Avengers: Age of Ultron” Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) attempts to create a computer system that will keep the planet safe from harm, but the AI named Ultron (voiced by James Spader) soon turns malevolent. In response, Tony and his fellow Avengers, including Thor (Hemsworth), must dismantle the very thing that was meant to protect them.

The Marvel sequel may not have won over idle viewers, but critics agreed that “Avengers: Age of Ultron” delivered for fans.

“Fans of the franchise will be pleased, but those looking in from the outside of comic-book culture may find themselves also looking at their watches,” Cary Darling wrote for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hemsworth originated his superhero role in “Thor” (2011).

Disney/Marvel Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Synopsis: In his debut Marvel film, Hemsworth starred as Thor, son of Odin and protector of the nine realms. After his arrogance tilts their home of Asgard into an unnecessary war, his father (Anthony Hopkins) sends him down to Earth to learn a lesson in humility.

Although “Thor” had a few narrative stumbles out of the gate, critics felt like the film was a strong introduction for both Hemsworth and his titular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“The self-serious aspects established here are turned on their head down the line, but in establishing the loveable, naive Asgardian power-hitter, it makes an effective debut,” wrote film critic Colby Bryant.

He appeared in “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013) as George Kirk.

Paramount Chris Pine starred in the ‘Star Trek’ series.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Synopsis: After a terrorist attack on Starfleet sends their organisation into a spiral, James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) steers the Starship Enterprise into danger as he attempts to catch and combat the attacker.

Hemsworth had a short appearance in a flashback scene as James’ father George Kirk.

Some critics felt that “Star Trek Into Darkness” seemed out of step in regards to other films in the long-running franchise, but most reviewers sat back and enjoyed it as harmless science-fiction fun.

“An explosive science-fiction film with enough guts to open your eyes at warp speed for two hours of pure entertainment,” wrote Yasser Medina forCinemaficionados.

In “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), he returned as Thor.

Disney/Marvel Studios Chris Hemsworth in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Synopsis: “Avengers: Infinity War” follows the Avengers in a race against time as they try to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from collecting the six infinity stones that will enable him to wipe out half of the universe. As the heroes split up to achieve their quest, Thor (Hemsworth) finds himself working alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Critics were blown away by the high stakes raised in “Avengers: Infinity War,” with many praising its well-played cliffhanger.

“This blockbuster leaves you wildly curious about the sequel, even if you are not an ‘Avengers’ fanatic,” Caryn James wrote for the BBC.

Hemsworth was James Hunt in “Rush” (2013).

Universal Pictures Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl in ‘Rush.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Synopsis: Based on a true story, “Rush” centres on Englishman James Hunt (Hemsworth) and his Austrian rival Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) in the 1970s as they go head to head in a series of heart-pounding Formula One races.

Critics were quick to praise “Rush,” calling it expertly filmed and exciting from start to finish.

“‘Rush’ is not only one of the best racing films ever made, it is also a fantastic human story,” Damond Fudge wrote for KCCI Des Moines.

He made a short appearance in the end credits of “Doctor Strange” (2016).

Marvel/Disney Chris Hemsworth in ‘Doctor Strange.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Synopsis: In Marvel’s “Doctor Strange,” surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) gets in a terrible accident and sustains injuries that keep him from returning to work. In search of a quicker recovery, Strange joins the tutelage of a mystic called the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and becomes a powerful sorcerer.

Hemsworth briefly appeared in the film during the end-credit scene.

Some critics thought the film was unnecessarily confusing and, well, strange, but many recognised its value within the MCU.

“‘Doctor Strange’ has a dazzling, kaleidoscopic palette that compensates for the usual thin-ish story featuring A-list actors zapping one another, along with a hero who looks fearsomely witty even in repose,” wrote David Edelstein for Vulture.

The actor played Curt in “The Cabin in the Woods” (2012).

Lionsgate Chris Hemsworth and Anna Hutchison in ‘The Cabin in the Woods.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: In “Cabin in the Woods,” Dana (Kristen Connolly), Curt (Hemsworth), and their college friends plan a perfect weekend at a remote cabin in the woods, but they can’t shake the feeling that they’re not alone.

Clever and brimming with genuine scares, the horror-comedy received high praise across the board.

“Ranks among one of the most wryly self-aware works of American pop culture entertainment in years,” wrote Eric Kohn for IndieWire.

Hemsworth starred as the titular hero in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017).

Marvel Studios/Disney Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Synopsis: In the third “Thor” instalment, Thor (Hemsworth) attempts to save Asgard as his half-sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), overthrows his home. But he soon finds himself stranded on a strange planet with his old friend, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Awash with bright colours, creative set-pieces, and wacky new narrative curveballs, “Thor: Ragnarok” was viewed as a refreshing instalment in the Marvel franchise.

“Taika Waititi’s irreverent humour makes this film delightful with a tongue in cheek tone,” Murtada Elfadl reported in his podcast Sundays With Cate.

He appeared in “Star Trek” (2009) as George Kirk.

IMAX Chris Hemsworth in ‘Star Trek.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: In “Star Trek,” James T. Kirk (Pine) has squandered his talent as an aimless drifter on Earth, but an opportunity to join Starfleet gives him a renewed ambition to lead a crew among the stars.

Hemsworth had a brief but memorable turn as James’ father, a Starfleet officer named George Kirk.

“Star Trek” gained rave reviews from critics for capturing the magic of the original series while delivering electrifying action sequences.

“Just when you thought that the ‘Star Trek’ phenomenon had truly run its course, along comes J. J. Abrams’s stunning prequel to resuscitate the most enduring franchise in sci-fi history,” wrote Debra Craine for The Times.

According to critics, Hemsworth’s highest-rated film is “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Marvel/Disney Chris Hemsworth in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: After Thanos (Brolin) successfully carried out his world-shattering plan, the remaining Avengers – including Iron Man (Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Thor (Hemsworth) – attempt to turn back time in a desperate mission to save humanity.

Although Marvel sequels will likely continue into the foreseeable future, critics felt like “Avengers: Endgame” served as a fitting send-off for the long-running franchise’s first decade of filmmaking.

“‘Endgame’ succeeds in offering its fans a very real sense of closure,” Vicky Roach wrote for The Daily Telegraph. “And that’s no small feat.”

