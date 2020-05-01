Chris Hemsworth says he is 'failing miserably' at homeschooling his kids and he's at peace with that

ABC Chris Hemsworth talks about parenting on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Hemsworth said he’s having a tough time trying to homeschool his three children.

“It’s sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that,” said Hemsworth while promoting his new Netflix movie, “Extraction.”

Hemsworth isn’t alone. Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez are among the celebrities who have spoken out about the difficulties of teaching their kids from home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re having a tough time homeschooling your young kids, you’re not alone. It hasn’t been a walk in the park for “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth either.

“I’m trying. I’m failing miserably,” the “Avengers: Endgame” star and father of three said during a recent interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The actor went through a range of emotions when Kimmel asked him how his kids were getting schooled these days.

ABC Hemsworth’s face when Kimmel asked him how his kids are getting schooled.

“It’s sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that,” he added.

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky share 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan and 7-year-old India. He says they have been on the computer “watching YouTube and stuff.”

Hemsworth said he didn’t realise how different some subjects were for children.

“Everything’s changed since I was in school,” said Hemsworth, citing changes in maths to school curriculums. “I was talking to the teacher. The adding, and subtracting, and so on. It’s not quite as straight-forward now. There’s all these new little tricks and so on, which I don’t understand. So, good luck [with] me teaching my kids.”

ABC Hemsworth tells Kimmel that maths is not what it used to be.

Hemsworth isn’t alone in his struggles.

During an episode of her web series, “#Momsplaining,” “Frozen II” star Kristen Bell said homeschooling her children has been “absolutely miserable.” Jennifer Lopez recently told Ellen DeGeneres she’s stumped by her kids’ maths homework.

In the US, many public and private schools across the country have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with at least 55.1 million students affected as a result.

Hemsworth said he’s at peace with how everything is going at home.

“I’m just relaxed in the idea that they’re going to come out of this quarantine, you know, IQ a bit under par, a little behind,” Hemsworth joked.

You can watch the actor talk about trying to homeschool his kids during the first two-and-a-half minutes of his interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.