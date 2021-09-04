Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ trainer says protein shakes and creatine are a waste of time if you want to build muscle and burn fat

Workout supplements are popular but won’t magically burn fat or build muscle.

Instead of spending money on supplements, focus on diet and exercise, said Chris Hemworth’s personal trainer.

Good nutrition from whole foods and consistent workouts are the biggest factors in fitness, he said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chris Hemsworth is known for building muscle worthy of the God of Thunder in his role as Thor in the Marvel film series.

If you’re trying to bulk up, you don’t have to spend money on supplements like protein shakes to get the gains you desire, according to Luke Zocchi, Hemsworth’s longtime personal trainer and friend. He most recently trained Hemsworth for his role in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Eating good food and having a calorie surplus are more important,” Zocchi told Insider in an interview coordinated by Centr, Hemsworth’s wellness app that offers 10 week programs for all skill levels based on his specific training and diet for the film.

He said the actor makes most of his gains through a combination of good nutrition and a rigorous workout routine.

While some supplements have benefits for fitness and fat loss, they can be expensive and unreliable due to lack of regulation. Rather than shelling out money for pills and powders, stay consistent with a healthy diet and a focused exercise program, Zocchi recommends.

Supplements offer only small benefits at best compared to diet and exercise

Zocchi said people over rely on products like protein shakes or creatine to build muscle and burn fat.

“People think things like protein shakes and creatine make a big difference, but that’s only about 5% of the equation,” Zocchi said.

Creatine, BCAAs, and similar products can give you an edge, but only if you’ve already nailed down the basics of eating well and working out consistently.

There’s also nothing magical about protein shakes, the main advantage of which is to provide concentrated nutrients to help round out your diet if you can’t get enough from whole foods.

For Hemsworth’s 4,500 calorie a day bulking plan, that can be helpful, but it’s a small portion of his overall training plan.

And for the average person who isn’t eating 4,500 calories, supplements are significantly less important than high-quality food and regular gym sessions.

“It’s dialing in the basics and sticking to the program to get results,” Zocchi said.

It can also be difficult to know what you’re getting in supplements since they don’t need to be FDA approved, so products may contain fillers, unreliable doses, or ingredients not on the label.

Be realistic about expectations

Whether you’re supplementing or not, Zocchi said no approach is going to magically make you look like Thor unless you happen to be Chris Hemsworth himself. As such, it’s important to set goals that prioritize your own progress, rather than comparing yourself to a Hollywood star.

“Everyone’s body is different. I do the same workouts as Chris and eat the same, and I don’t look like him,” he said.