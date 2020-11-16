Chris Hemsworth and Toni Collette are set to star in two new Netflix shows which will be filmed in Australia

Two new Netflix shows will be filmed in Australia in a boost to the local screen industry.

A film starring Chris Hemsworth will start filming in the Gold Coast in November.

An eight-part series starting Golden Globe winner Toni Collette begins filming in Homebush, NSW in January.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Two new Netflix shows will be filmed in Australia, set to support the recovery of the country’s screen industry.

The shows include a feature film and a series, which will get $21.58 million in support from the federal government’s location incentive program.

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth will star in the film “Escape from Spiderhead”, which is set in the near future. It tells the story of two young convicts who grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinksi, who is behind the Top Gun sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” as well as “Tron Legacy”. Filming will kick off in the Gold Coast in November.

Fellow Aussie – and both Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor – Toni Collette will star in the Netflix series “Pieces of Her”. According to Deadline, the eight episode series is based on the 2018 book by crime author Karin Slaughter, where a random act of violence in a Georgia town sets off an unexpected chain of events.

It is executive produced by Australian Bruna Papandrea, who is behind “Big Little Lies” and “Wild”. Production will begin in Homebush, New South Wales in January.

“Given the challenges the film and television industry has faced this year on a global level, I am thrilled that the producers and Netflix have been able to relocate Pieces of Her to film in Australia so that production can remain on track and this story can be told,” Collette said in a statement. “On a personal level, for me, it also brings with it the great joy of shooting at home in Australia.”

Communications minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement the government’s investment will bring around $160 million to the economy and provide 770 jobs.

“These jobs will be in many different areas – from carpenters, lighting technicians and set designers to actors, crews and special effects teams,” he said.

The Location Incentive scheme is designed to attract international film and television projects to provide jobs for people in Australia’s screen industry. The earlier-announced film “Blacklight” starring Liam Neeson has also been backed by this incentive, and will be produced in Victoria.

Netflix has been involved in a range of Aussie productions, including its Australian original series “Tidelands” and the upcoming biopic on Jessica Watson who, at age 16, became the youngest person to sail around the world solo and unassisted.

The streaming giant has also backed Australian comedy content including comedy specials from Hannah Gadsby and the recent release of Melbourne group Aunty Donna’s Netflix show “Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.