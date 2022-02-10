Chris Hemsworth shared the full-body medicine ball work out he does to build strength and explosive power

Chris Hemsworth shared one of his intense workouts based on medicine ball exercises.

The routine includes seven movements for building explosive strength and power.

The circuit workout challenges the whole body, including legs, shoulders, back, and core.

Chris Hemsworth’s workout routine includes medicine ball exercises, like slams and squats, to build explosive power, according to the actor’s Instagram.

The “Thor” star posted a video of his short, full-body workout of seven movements, using no equipment other than a weighted medicine ball and a sturdy wall. He performs five reps of each exercise and quickly moves on to the next.

Hemsworth kicks off the routine with med ball slams, standing to the left of the wall with his torso perpendicular to it, knees slightly bent. Rotating through his core and grounding with his legs, he throws the ball from the front of his chest in a powerful sideways arc that smashes the wall. He repeats the exercise on the other side, with his left shoulder nearest the wall.

He follows up with ground slams, bringing the ball overhead and throwing it to the ground with full-body force. All three variations of ball slams are explosive movements that can raise your heart rate to build cardio as well as strength.

Next up, Hemsworth holds the ball in front of his chest for some front squats to work the quads, the big muscles in the front of the leg.

Then he hits the deck for push-ups, holding the medicine ball under one hand for an advanced variation that challenges stability and core strength as well as working the back, shoulders and chest.

Hemsworth finishes out the workout with abs: weighted sit-ups, holding the medicine ball overhead throughout the movement, and Russian twists to tap into the obliques, the muscles on the sides of the abs.

He recommends resting for two minutes, then repeating the whole cycle four times total for a quick, high-intensity workout to hit nearly every major muscle group in a single session.