Chris Hemsworth has signed on for an iconic role in the 'Ghostbusters' reboot

The “Ghostbusters” reboot found its receptionist and it’s an unorthodox choice – Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth.

Director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) made the announcement on Twitter this morning:

The original role was filled by Annie Potts in 1984. You might remember her from:

Janine Melnitz. It’s a big role for the Aussie star who just can’t seem to lose right now.

Fans might remember Janine had an infatuation with Egon in the original two movies, but Feig’s adaptation replaces the original male Ghostbusters with females.

There was some bizarre talk of the same studio developing an all-male version starring Chris Pratt and Channing Tatum, but Pratt recently told MTV “that complete bulls..t”.

Some leaked details of Feig’s plot reveal we’ll also get the story of how Slimer wound up as just a ghostly head, and the fact there’s no Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

(Although there is a ghost T-Rex and possibly, Peter Dinklage.)

