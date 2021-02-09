Chris Hemsworth says that his body 'shuts down' when he stops working out

Disney/Marvel Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

In a new interview, Chris Hemsworth said that his body “shuts down” when he stops working out.

The actor told Men’s Health Australia that his body gets “achy” when he takes a break.

Chris Hemsworth says that he’s become so accustomed to exercising regularly that his body can’t handle it when he skips a few days.

“My body shuts down when I stop working out,” the 37-year-old Marvel star said a cover story for the March 2021 issue of Men’s Health Australia.

“I just don’t feel good,” Hemsworth continued. “I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving.”

The Australian actor also said that he enjoys mixing up his workout regimen, rather than sticking to one form of exercise.

“I don’t run,” Hemsworth said. “I do a lot of different things. You’ve got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.”

Hemsworth, who made his debut as the God of Thunder in “Thor” (released in 2011), has been known to show off his physicality in his roles â€” from his appearances in Marvel films to his starring role in Netflix’s action film “Extraction.”

Netflix Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction.’

Hemsworth’s passion for maintaining a healthy lifestyle led him to launch the fitness website and app called Centr, which includes a variety of workouts, recipes, and meditations.

His ripped physique has also caught the attention of costars like “Thor” actress Natalie Portman, who previously described his body as “otherworldly.”

And with filming for “Thor: Love and Thunder” underway in Australia, Hemsworth told Men’s Health Australia that he’s pushing himself even more.

“We’re shocking the body beyond where it’s been shocked before,” the actor said.

