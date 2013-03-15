One Of MSNBC's Youngest Star Anchors Is Moving To Primetime To Replace Ed Schultz

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes will replace Ed Schultz in the 8 p.m. ET primetime slot, the network announced this morning.



“Chris has done an amazing job creating a franchise on weekend morning,” MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in a statement. “He’s an extraordinary talent and has made a strong connection with our audience. This is an exciting time for MSNBC.”

Schultz announced at the end of his show last night that beginning in April, he would move to a new weekend time slot, which came after months of speculation that MSNBC was preparing to replace him. Schultz said, though, that he volunteered for the move.

The 34-year-old Hayes provides a younger, more “intellectual” contrast to Schultz, who was viewed as more of a liberal bulldog and advocate for unions and labour. Hayes is currently the host of “Up With Chris Hayes,” a weekend morning show on MSNBC that he has hosted since 2011.

With the move, Hayes becomes the youngest primetime host in cable news. It also puts him opposite two cable news titans — Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly and CNN’s Anderson Cooper. He will lead into “The Rachel Maddow Show” at 9 p.m.

“I am thrilled to be joining Rachel and Lawrence [O’Donnell] in primetime,” Hayes said. “I’ve absolutely loved hosting UP on the weekends and I’m looking forward to thinking through the news five nights a week.”

