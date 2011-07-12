Sex Scandal May Have Cost 'To Catch A Predator' Host Chris Hansen His New NBC Job

Photo: digghut.com

The host of a show that catches the indiscretions of questionable men on tape, has himself been caught on tape mid-sex scandal.Ironic. And costly.



According to Page Six, “To Catch A Predator” host Chris Hansen was supposed to be named the lead anchor of “Dateline.” However, with news of the sex scandal, NBC executives have put a stop to the plan.

The National Enquirer claims it secretly filmed Hansen in “a romantic tryst” with Florida TV reporter Kristyn Caddell — footage supposedly shows Hansen and Caddell arriving at a Ritz-Carlton in for a “romantic dinner” and then driving back to Caddell’s home where the two stayed overnight.

Later reports claimed that Hansen also sent explicit photos of himself to Caddell.

A spokesperson for NBC News told Page Six, “This couldn’t be further from the truth. Ann Curry is the anchor of ‘Dateline,'” but refused to answer if there was a plan for that to change.

With Curry’s new job at “Today,” Page Six sources claim Kate Snow may get the job,despite her short time on the show.

