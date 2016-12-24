Here's what it's like to go to space for the first time

On November 12, 1995, Chris Hadfield went on his very first trip to space. Since that day, Hadfield has spent a total of 166 days in space, gone on two spacewalks, and become a two-time best-selling author. The legendary astronaut takes us back to that November day and tells us what it was like to blast off into space for the very first time.

Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Alex Kuzoian.

For more on Chris Hadfield’s time as an astronaut, check out his book “An Astronaut’s Guide To Life On Earth.”

