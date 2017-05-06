Stephen Hawking just set humanity a 100-year-deadline to colonize other planets -- but this astronaut says we're not ready

In an upcoming BBC program, Stephen Hawking has a new message for humanity: Get off Earth within the next 100 years or perish. In order to survive as a species, humans must colonize other planets.

But Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield has previously said that humans just aren’t ready to live on other worlds. In 2015, he visited Business Insider to discuss his thoughts on where humans will go next and why.

Hadfield became a mainstream figure thanks to his YouTube videos from space and wide social media presence. Now retired, Hadfield is the best-selling author of “An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth.”

Christine Nguyen contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

