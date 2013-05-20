Astronaut Chris Hadfield Did Some Pretty Weird Stuff To Get Attention In Space

Astronaut Chris Hadfield, who just returned from five months in orbit, did some strange (and some very cool) things to get attention while he was floating above us all.

But that’s just the way it is for space these days: unless you’re a CG-animated robot or an earth-killing asteroid in the world of celluloid (movies, folks), you’re just not going to get any play.

From a Time write up on Hadfield:

Quick: How many people are currently aboard the International Space Station? Anybody? How many people even knew there was an International Space Station?

Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?

Time continued:

Well there is one, it’s an awfully cool machine and thanks to Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, a lot more people now know just how cool.

Hadfield himself is a pretty cool dude. He was an ace pilot in the Canadian Armed Forces. Flew F-18s … on intercept missions for NORAD. He was the first jet that intercepted the Russian Tupalev bomber during bilateral war games.

Pretty smart too. Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. Masters in aviation systems. And he’s sung a now-David Bowie-endorsed version of Major Tom while floating around in space.

Upon hearing Hadfield’s rendition, Bowie said, “It’s possibly the most poignant version of the song ever created.”

Simply boss.

So we felt it necessary here at Business Insider to sort of curate some of his best videos.

Without further ado — here’s “How you puke in space”:

Incredible Canadian space food:

How to take care of a space station spill:

How Astronauts cry in space:

<

Brushing teeth in space:

Preparing zero-g treats:

Space shots:

Finally, Space Oddity:

