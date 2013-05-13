Chris Hadfield Has Filmed A Version Of 'Space Oddity' On Board The ISS

He’s been publishing amazing photos of the Earth from the International Space Station in real time on social media over the past five months, and now Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield has done something pretty special as his last dispatch from space before returning home.

It’s an inspiring version of David Bowie’s A Space Oddity, with Hadfield singing.

There’s never been a music clip quite like it. Watch:

