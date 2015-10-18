Here's what it takes to be an astronaut

Chris Hadfield had wanted to be an astronaut for as long as he can remember — a dream that seemed out of reach for a young boy growing up on a corn farm in a country with no astronaut program. But he stuck to it. Hadfield spent his time learning mechanics on tractors and old cars, and later trained as a pilot in the Canadian military. In 2001, he became the first Canadian astronaut to walk in space.

He stopped by our office to talk about his book, “An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth” and revealed the traits every aspiring astronaut needs.

Produced by Christine Nguyen and Will Wei. Additional camera by Alex Kuzoian.

