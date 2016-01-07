Chris Gayle is suing over the claim that he exposed himself

Chris Gayle being interviewed by Mel McLaughlin. Photo: Getty

West Indies cricket Chris Gayle is taking legal action over reports that he exposed himself to a female journalist.

High profile defamation specialist Mark O’Brien will be representing Gayle in the legal action being mounted against Fairfax Media.

“Cricketer Chris Gayle has strongly denied the allegations first published by Fairfax Media that he indecently exposed himself to a woman during last year’s World Cup in Sydney,” Gayle’s management said in a statement.

“Despite such denials, Fairfax Media continues to publish the false and defamatory allegations which have received widespread republication in media throughout the world.

“As a result, Chris Gayle has retained Mark O’Brien, a leading Australian media lawyer, to immediately commence defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media.”

The incident allegedly took place when Gayle was in Australia last year for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, and comes after the cricketer was already facing trouble over an inappropriate interview with Channel 10 reporter Mel McLaughlin.

The batsman has since been fined $10,000 by his Australian Big Bash team, the Melbourne Renegades, and Cricket Australia is investigating whether or not they will allow him to return to Australia next season to play.

* Allure Media, publisher of Business Insider Australia, is owned by Fairfax Media.

